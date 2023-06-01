Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.83

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.83, but opened at $23.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 549,793 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,937,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,467 shares of company stock worth $17,324,496 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,846,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

