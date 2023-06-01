Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $24.83

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.83, but opened at $23.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 549,793 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMLX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27.
In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 54,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $1,740,962.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $2,442,461.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,937,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,467 shares of company stock worth $17,324,496 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after buying an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,846,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
