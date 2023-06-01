Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.44. Noah shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 1,528 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Noah Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $991.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.
Institutional Trading of Noah
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Noah by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
