Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.44. Noah shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 1,528 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $991.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 29.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Noah by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noah by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.