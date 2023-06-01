ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $12.98

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $12.68. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 489,843 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,561,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.