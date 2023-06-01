ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $12.98

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.98, but opened at $12.68. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 489,843 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.
ING Groep Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,561,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
