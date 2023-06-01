Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.25. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 2,746 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
