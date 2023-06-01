Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.25. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 2,746 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CALT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

