Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.40

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.31. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 664,720 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

