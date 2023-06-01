United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $64.80

Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.80, but opened at $62.85. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 862,282 shares.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

