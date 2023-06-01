Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.05. Antero Resources shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1,552,611 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

