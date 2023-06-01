Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.05. Antero Resources shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1,552,611 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.
Antero Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.
In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
