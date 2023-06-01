SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $27.52

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $26.85. SM Energy shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 117,794 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

