Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,744 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after buying an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

