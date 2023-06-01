Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $35.55 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

