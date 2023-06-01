Blair William & Co. IL Has $192,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Infosys were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Infosys by 69.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,987,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.3 %

Infosys stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.