Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEF opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

