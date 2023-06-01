Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 942.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of MC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.