Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $70,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,003,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,088,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.