Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cousins Properties by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 936.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

