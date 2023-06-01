Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading

