Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

