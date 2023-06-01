Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MasterBrand Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MBC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital raised MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

