Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE TRI opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

