Head-To-Head Review: Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) versus Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21% Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 14,383.16 -$4.63 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlas Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.01%. Atlas Lithium has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.01%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

