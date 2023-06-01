ProFrac (ACDC) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.26% -12.42% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 217 1193 2150 85 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.45%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.79%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares ProFrac and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.54 ProFrac Competitors $2.58 billion $205.35 million -2.26

ProFrac’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

