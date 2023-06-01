Comparing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $136.38 million 5.80 $45.21 million $5.33 14.28

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Bank First beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

