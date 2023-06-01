Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,720.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,432 shares of company stock worth $273,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

