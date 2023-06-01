James Alexander Chriss Sells 563 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $419.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.52 and its 200-day moving average is $413.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

