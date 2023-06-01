James Alexander Chriss Sells 563 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU opened at $419.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.52 and its 200-day moving average is $413.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.