Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $775,152. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Further Reading

