Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Celestica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Celestica by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

