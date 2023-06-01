Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,655 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Transocean by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 134,862 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

