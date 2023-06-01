Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 37.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

