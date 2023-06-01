Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,772,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after purchasing an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 133.3% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

