Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Articles

