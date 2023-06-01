Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,348,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

