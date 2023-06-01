K Thomas Bailey Buys 15,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NanoString Technologies Price Performance
NanoString Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $18.51.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.
