Thomas T. Vo Acquires 114,884 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nutex Health Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.68.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 406,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.