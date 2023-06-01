Thomas T. Vo Acquires 114,884 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nutex Health Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 406,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

