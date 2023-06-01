Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,711 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

