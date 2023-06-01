Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical daily volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,134,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

