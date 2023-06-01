Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Price Performance

About Cameco

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.