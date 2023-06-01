Investors Buy Large Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 157.23% and a negative net margin of 173.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

