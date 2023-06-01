Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $43.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.