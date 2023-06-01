Cleveland-Cliffs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 68,543 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 41,714 call options.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.