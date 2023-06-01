NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Buys A$22,276.15 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie purchased 229,651 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$22,276.15 ($14,559.57).

Paul Rennie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Paul Rennie purchased 320,968 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,640.34 ($17,411.99).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical and clinical studies of patented technologies. Its lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.