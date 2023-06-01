Mark Simari Buys 374,038 Shares of Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 374,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$19,075.94 ($12,467.93).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Mark Simari acquired 165,577 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$8,610.00 ($5,627.45).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Mark Simari acquired 109,600 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$5,589.60 ($3,653.33).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Mark Simari purchased 45,300 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$2,310.30 ($1,510.00).

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS) technology solution for health and aged care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

