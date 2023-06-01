Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,280 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,546 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,060. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,838,000 after acquiring an additional 119,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of BOX opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.60, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.