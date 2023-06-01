Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 30th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

