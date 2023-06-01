Jonathan Sebastiani Acquires 17,800 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 21,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00.

VWE stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,096,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

