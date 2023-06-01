Aren C. Leekong Buys 1,454 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) Director Aren C. Leekong acquired 1,454 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $19,774.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,558.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CGBD stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $696.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 43.60% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,901.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 762,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 570,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.
CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
