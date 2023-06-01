Daniel E. Ewoldsen Acquires 1,545 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $29,833.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,737.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE GCO opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.
