Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Sells 200 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $157.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

