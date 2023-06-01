Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Declines By 5.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.32) to GBX 4,500 ($55.61) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.49) to GBX 3,700 ($45.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $168.03 on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

