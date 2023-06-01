Julian R. Soell Sells 21,410 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Stock

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) insider Julian R. Soell sold 21,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $24,407.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Proterra Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 130.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $6.50 to $1.80 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Proterra from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proterra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,926,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,255,000 after acquiring an additional 535,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Proterra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,289,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 129,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Proterra by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,135,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Proterra by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,946,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proterra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 141,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

