Sundar Subramanian Sells 461 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.